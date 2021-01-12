Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Shares Gap Down to $813.50

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $813.50, but opened at $788.00. Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) shares last traded at $805.50, with a volume of 54,432 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 779.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12.

In other Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) news, insider Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total transaction of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

About Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

