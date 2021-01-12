saffron.finance (SFI) Market Capitalization Tops $27.92 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar. One saffron.finance token can now be purchased for $382.87 or 0.01112929 BTC on exchanges. saffron.finance has a market cap of $27.92 million and $3.44 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00112079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00266880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 82,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,919 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance.

