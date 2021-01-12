Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in December

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 77,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,395. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

