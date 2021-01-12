Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for 1.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

