Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,550 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 267,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,687. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

