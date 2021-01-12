Salem Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after buying an additional 587,393 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 93.9% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 72,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

