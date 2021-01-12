Salem Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 4.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 427,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 119,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 884,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. 189,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

