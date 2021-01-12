salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $260.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,999 shares of company stock worth $54,868,674. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.75. 651,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,659. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.97. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

