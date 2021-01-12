SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $57.00 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

