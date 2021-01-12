Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

