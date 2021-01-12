Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.98

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.98 and traded as high as $41.44. Sands China shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 81,235 shares changing hands.

SCHYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sands China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

