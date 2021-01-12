Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 522.5% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SDVKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 111,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sandvik will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

