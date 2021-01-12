Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Sandvik has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

