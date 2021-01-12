Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.86 ($53.95).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

DPW traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €40.95 ($48.18). 2,522,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.29.

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.