Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

