Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (SAR.AX) (ASX:SAR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (SAR.AX) (ASX:SAR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.65.

In other news, insider Samantha Tough 517 shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (SAR.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (SAR.AX)

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

