Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average is $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

