Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRPT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

