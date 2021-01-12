Scala (XLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,920.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Scala has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $1.20 million and $2,920.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00109896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.