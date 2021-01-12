Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

