Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,788 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,512,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

