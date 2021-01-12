Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

