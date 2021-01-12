Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR.L) (LON:ATR) Sets New 52-Week High at $517.57

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR.L) (LON:ATR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 517.57 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 517.57 ($6.76), with a volume of 13403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 429.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of £522.01 million and a P/E ratio of 21.55.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR.L) (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

