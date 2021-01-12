Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 2,678,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

