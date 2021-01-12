Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,010 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.1% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.61% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $52,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 54,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,662. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

