Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

