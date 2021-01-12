Scout Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,977 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 292,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

