Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,747 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $24,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

MTCH stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.57. 1,277,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,179. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.