Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $25,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.67. The company had a trading volume of 252,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,722. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $330.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

