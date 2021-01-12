Scout Investments Inc. Sells 311,126 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,126 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $40,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $131,441,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $67,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $77,707,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $58,390,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.