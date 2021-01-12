Scout Investments Inc. Sells 523,244 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,407,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523,244 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $35,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,804,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.