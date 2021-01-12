Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after buying an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $5,506,431.70. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,531 shares of company stock worth $34,529,331. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. 3,968,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,174. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.53 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

