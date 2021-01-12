Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises approximately 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $38,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 127.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lumentum by 16.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $108.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,168. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

