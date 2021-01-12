Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 1.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $91,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 15.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.29. 4,747,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,068. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.99 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $419.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

