SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

SecureWorks stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 104,893 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SecureWorks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

