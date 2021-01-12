Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.72. 118,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 68,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 203.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

