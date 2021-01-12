SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

