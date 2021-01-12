Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.