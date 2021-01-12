Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

