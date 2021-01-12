Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 778,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIHS stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.