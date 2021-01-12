Sentinel (SENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $311,930.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

