Sentivate Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $155,138.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00338632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.39 or 0.04103764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

