Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sequans Communications traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.42. 1,557,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 991,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.