Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 3,860.0% in December

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 3,860.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Seven & i stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.