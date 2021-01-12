Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STRNY remained flat at $$32.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

