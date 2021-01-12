Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of STRNY stock remained flat at $$32.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

