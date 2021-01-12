Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $101.55. 1,528,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 750,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $4,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 484,296 shares of company stock worth $37,168,332. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

