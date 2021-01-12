Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0004

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, DDEX and Kucoin. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00373727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.05 or 0.04468210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

