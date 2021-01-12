Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 14,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

