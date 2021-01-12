Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 208.0%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 208.0% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 62,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,259. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

